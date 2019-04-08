6 of the Best Moments in the Premier League & FA Cup This Weekend

There was no end to the drama on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as the Premier League shared the stage with the FA Cup semi finals at Wembley.





With movement at both ends of the Premier League table, a potential quadruple in the offing for Manchester City and an epic cup comeback, there were plenty of talking points.





Here's a look at six of the best moments...

Best Argument Against VAR

VAR is a brilliant thing, but it only works if it is used to appropriately review and overturn an incorrect decision made in real time that has the potential to unfairly impact the game. If those bad calls still slip through unchallenged, it is utterly pointless.

So when Manchester City defender Kyle Walker touched heads with Brighton's Alireza Jahanbakhsh, followed by an impossible to deny aggressive thrust, it made something of a mockery of the system that he was allowed to stay on the pitch with only the initial yellow card.

If anything, the slow motion replays made the incident look less dramatic and didn't seem to really capture the aggressive nature of it. That Jahanbakhsh didn't drop to the floor and feign injury probably helped Walker in terms of how the officials perceived it.

Best Missed Opportunity

With Manchester United and Tottenham not in action at all over the weekend and Chelsea not playing until Monday night, Arsenal had a glorious opportunity to move firmly into third place in the Premier League and put three points between themselves and fifth.

Instead, the Gunners fell to a 1-0 loss against a resurgent Everton. It means just a point for Chelsea in their Monday night clash with West Ham would send the Blues into the top four.

And so the incredible battle for Champions League football continues.

Best Nerves of Steel

The status of Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic as the Premier League's penalty king was further underlined on Saturday when the Serbian midfielder decisively converted from the 12 yards inside the final 10 minutes of his team's clash with Newcastle at St James' Park.

After Wilfried Zaha won the penalty, there was seemingly no doubt that Milivojevic would score and secure his team the win to put a full 11 points between them and the relegation zone.

Milivojevic has now scored 10 Premier League penalties this season, with Palace only failing to collect invaluable points from two game in which he's found the net.

Best Counter Attack

Liverpool were fortunate that Mohamed Salah was not flagged offside in the build up to their equaliser against Southampton on Friday night, but there is no argument against the rapid counter attack goal that proved to be the decisive one in the 3-1 win.

A partially cleared corner and an admirable block tackle from Sadio Mane set Salah racing away own the middle of the field. An intelligent run from Roberto Firmino kept Southampton defenders guessing and allowed Salah the space to find the net from the edge of the penalty area.

His shirtless celebration showed the pent up frustration after scoring only once in his previous 11 Liverpool games, with the win sending the Reds to the top of the Premier League.

Best Assist

A great assist will make a finish look easy and that it exactly what happened when Ricardo Pereira's precision low cross gave Jamie Vardy a tap in during Leicester's 4-1 win over Huddersfield.

Vardy added another later on, while Youri Tielemans and James Maddison also got on the score sheet for the Foxes. This was a fourth straight win, with the team seemingly responding well to new manager Brendan Rodgers to rise from the bottom half to seventh in a matter of weeks.

Best Goal

Watford left it late to mount the comeback that put them through to a first FA Cup final since 1984, but it was kick started by a glorious goal from in-form winger Gerard Deulofeu.

Receiving the ball to the left of a crowded penalty area and seemingly with few options, the Spaniard delicately chipped it into the far top corner of the goal, the only way he could have scored at that moment in time.

The Hornets then broke Wolves hearts as Troy Deeney equalised from the penalty spot in the 94th minutes and Deulofeu got his second of the game in exta-time.