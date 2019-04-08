Chelsea 2-0 West Ham: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Superb Eden Hazard Brace Guides Blues to Victory

Here's our breakdown of Monday's Premier League clash.
CHELSEA
Key Talking Point
Chelsea were at their very best once again, playing the fluid, attacking football that Maurizio Sarri has been longing to see. They were dominant all game long and earned a hard fought win, though they may be frustrated that they didn't kill the game off with a second goal earlier.
Player Ratings
Starting XI: Arrizabalaga (6); Emerson (6), Luiz (6), Rudiger (7), Azpilicueta (6); Loftus-Cheek (7), Kante (7), Jorginho (6); Hazard (9*), Higuain (5), Hudson-Odoi (6).
Substitutes: Barkley (6), Giroud (6), Pedro (N/A).
27 - Eden Hazard has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than any other player this season (15 goals, 12 assists). Wizardry. #CHEWHU pic.twitter.com/KE2A7UrhFI— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 8, 2019
STAR MAN - Hazard produced a match-winning performance in a spectacular display, scoring two excellent goals. The Belgian was outstanding all game long, as he took his goal tally for the season up to 19 goals in what was a wonderful performance for the Blues.
WEST HAM
Key Talking Point
West Ham needed to produce something special against their in-form hosts, but it wasn't to be as they struggled to affirm control of the game. Though the Hammers had some decent chances throughout, they found themselves frequently frustrated and unable to break Chelsea down.
They were comfortably beaten at the end of the day, however it was far from a poor performance from West Ham. Though defeat to their London rivals is a bitter result to accept, the Hammers must pick themselves up and go on to finish the season in style.
Player Ratings
Starting XI: Fabianski (7); Cresswell (6), Ogbonna (6), Balbuena (5), Fredericks (6); Lanzini (7*), Rice (6), Noble (6), Anderson (6); Arnautovic (5), Hernandez (5).
Substitutes: Snodgrass (6), Obiang (6).
Looking Ahead
Chelsea continue their Europa League campaign in Thursday's quarter-final first leg, as they travel to the Czech Republic to face Slavia Prague. The Blues then face a huge trip to Anfield, as they meet Liverpool in the league on Sunday.
West Ham are at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, as they travel to Manchester United in the late kickoff. The Hammers are back at London Stadium next weekend, as they entertain Leicester City on 20 April.