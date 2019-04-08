Chelsea fans may only be cheering for Eden Hazard for another couple of months, but he's at the very least doing what he can to make them an enjoyable set.

Hazard, linked strongly with a summer move to Real Madrid, scored one for the highlight reels on Monday, slaloming through West Ham's defense to finish off a stunning solo effort that opened the scoring in a key Premier League game.

Hazard received the ball about 35 yards from goal before taking off. He sliced through and evaded the challenges of five West Ham defenders before beating Lukasz Fabianski in the 24th minute to make it 1-0 Chelsea.

Just superb from Eden Hazard as he slaloms through West Ham's "defense"



Hazard then finished off the result in the 90th minute, taking Ross Barkley's pass and finishing from in close to give Chelsea a 2-0 lead.

Ross Barkley picks out Eden Hazard, who finishes what he started. Two goals for the Belgian, three big points for Chelsea



With the win, Chelsea vaulted into third place in a tight four-team race for two top-four spots. Chelsea could also qualify for next season's Champions League by winning this season's Europa League crown, but would clearly prefer the automatic route through the league and eliminate the chance that comes with a knockout competition.

For Hazard, the goals were his 15th and 16th in the league and 18th and 19th in all competitions this season.