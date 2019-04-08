Fans React as Liverpool are Linked With Move for Former Manchester United Star

Liverpool might be entering the home straight with both the Premier League and Champions League still very much in sight, but that hasn't stopped some transfer speculation coming to the fore, with reports emerging in recent days that Jurgen Klopp could move for Lyon star Memphis Depay.

Having not cut it at Manchester United, it was always going to come with its controversies, regardless of how impressive he has been since his move to Ligue 1 - netting 35 goals in 105 appearances since putting the Premier League in his rear view mirror.

Nonetheless, the claim is that with Sadio Mane potentially moving to Real Madrid in the summer, Liverpool are eyeing Depay as a £50m alternative to the Senegalese, and he would be all too keen to have a second crack at making it in England.

Fans, as you'd imagine, are split on the matter, with some prepared to give him a chance in spite of his history with their bitter rivals.

Blistering pace dead ball specialist Ill take him all day long — Cornelius🇿🇼 (@Mutsa_LFC) April 7, 2019

I’d love him personally — Darren Armstrong (@Darrenammo86) April 7, 2019

Yes of course, very smart and fast and knows how to score — Walid Shehata (@WalidShehata11) April 8, 2019

Obviously cuz he can tap up Fekir and silence Old Trafford — Anthony (@AnthxnyOrjally) April 8, 2019

Others, meanwhile, were a tad less receptive - especially considering he was rumoured to be close to a move to Anfield prior to joining United.

He is a good player but he has turned down our offer earlier and I don't think that we need him at this moment and only what we need is a quality striker that can give opponents trouble all time. — ☀L£ON D€XT£R™☀ (@LeonAdegoke) April 7, 2019

Not good enough, just some great goals to help Lyon to bring the UCL at the end 2017/2018. But it seems different with National team with Gini and VVD so.. 🤔 — Sandrine (@FeministVegan74) April 8, 2019

Hell no once a manc flop never a red — Gavin big Gav Plumb (@biggav31) April 8, 2019

Yeah but what about his behaviour and attitude, he can be Mario at times, we just don't need any drama — Mlotshwa Eric👊 (@EMlotshwa97) April 8, 2019

No way is he a LFC/Klopp player. Stake my life on it. — Shirni (@kloppite75) April 6, 2019

Other targets have been linked - such as RB Leipzig's Timo Werner and Depay's team-mate Nabil Fekir - and some fans believe there are more suitable options out there.