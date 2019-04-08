Fans React as Liverpool are Linked With Move for Former Manchester United Star

By 90Min
April 08, 2019

Liverpool might be entering the home straight with both the Premier League and Champions League still very much in sight, but that hasn't stopped some transfer speculation coming to the fore, with reports emerging in recent days that Jurgen Klopp could move for Lyon star Memphis Depay. 

Having not cut it at Manchester United, it was always going to come with its controversies, regardless of how impressive he has been since his move to Ligue 1 - netting 35 goals in 105  appearances since putting the Premier League in his rear view mirror. 

Nonetheless, the claim is that with Sadio Mane potentially moving to Real Madrid in the summer, Liverpool are eyeing Depay as a £50m alternative to the Senegalese, and he would be all too keen to have a second crack at making it in England. 

Fans, as you'd imagine, are split on the matter, with some prepared to give him a chance in spite of his history with their bitter rivals. 

Others, meanwhile, were a tad less receptive - especially considering he was rumoured to be close to a move to Anfield prior to joining United. 

Other targets have been linked - such as RB Leipzig's Timo Werner and Depay's team-mate Nabil Fekir - and some fans believe there are more suitable options out there. 

