Heung-min Son Rejects Kevin De Bruyne's Claim That Tottenham's New Stadium Will Not Benefit the Side

April 08, 2019

Tottenham forward Heung-min Son believes the club's new stadium will give the team a boost, despite Kevin De Bruyne's assertion that it will have no sizeable impact.

The £1bn state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium officially opened at the start of the month, as Spurs marked their long-awaited return home with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the first match at the arena. 

The north Londoners had a run of mixed form during their temporary stay at Wembley whilst the venue was being constructed, but De Bruyne remained adamant that the new ground would have no tangible bearing on the side's performance levels.

The Manchester City playmaker was unimpressed by the 62,000-capacity stadium, dismissing it as irrelevant to the Lillywhites' on-field play.

However, Son argues otherwise, viewing the move as a huge benefit for his team's confidence. When asked whether it would have an influence, he declared (as quoted by The Express): "Of course. Maybe the City players don’t realise because they’ve always played at home.

"But we’ve played away from home for almost two years. We’ve missed our home a lot," explained the South Korean, who grabbed the first ever goal at the venue with a deflected effort  against the Eagles last Wednesday.


"I’m so excited to play every game. It was massive against Palace,” he continued. "I scored, we won, three points, clean sheet. It’s so important to take this positive energy to tomorrow. When you think positive, positive things happen. 

"There’s nothing wrong at the moment and we should enjoy, fight and see what happens at the end of the game."

The two Premier League clubs will meet in the Champions League quarter-finals, with the first leg of the tie taking place in north London on Tuesday. 

Looking ahead to the clash, the Tottenham frontman stated: "People are excited to see the first Champions League game at the new stadium and we want to put on a good performance. Football never gives you what you expect but we have to perform well."

