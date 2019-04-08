Ivan Rakitic 'Approves' Juventus Switch Ahead of Frenkie de Jong's Arrival at Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has 'approved' a switch to Juventus as his future at Camp Nou looks less and less secure.

Rakitic has had an excellent season in 2018/19, notching five goals and nine assists in 45 appearances across all competitions, but with the forthcoming £65m arrival of Frenkie de Jong, La Blaugrana are understood to be eager to clear a path for the Dutchman in midfield.



Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Speaking to Marca back in February, the Croatian was desperate to stay at the club, seeing his future nowhere else. "I have three more years on my contract, I want to stay here," he proclaimed.



"I'm full of pride that big clubs ask for me, if they do. I only see myself at Barcelona, it makes me laugh a little when I have my morning coffee."

Indeed, despite that contract expiry date, the 31-year-old was also keen on negotiating a new deal at the club, with his form admittedly fitting for such an extension.

However, it is this very form that may undo him, according to reports from Gazzetta dello Sport, as relayed by Marca.



David Ramos/GettyImages

With Barca already splashing the cash for next season with the acquisition of De Jong, and further funds to be dispensed on players such as Ajax teammate Matthijs De Ligt, the club need to make sure it's not just one-way traffic, and see Rakitic as an ideal makeweight.

And, though he was not keen on entertaining such thoughts, this has prompted the midfielder to engage in talks with clubs elsewhere, with a switch to the Old Lady said to have been approved by Rakitic.

