Jan Oblak to Sign New Atletico Madrid Contract This Week Amid Interest From Manchester United

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak is set to sign a new contract in the very near future, putting an end to speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed several impressive seasons with Los Rojiblancos, with many fans viewing him as one of the finest shot stoppers around. As a result, he has been linked with United, who could be on the lookout for a new goalkeeper if David de Gea leaves for Real Madrid.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

News of his extension comes from Marca, who note that the renewal will be announced later in the week.

Oblak came to an agreement with Atletico months ago, but both parties decided to delay the announcement until the La Liga title race was over. Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Barcelona leaves them 11 points behind the league leaders, meaning they are now effectively out of the running.

However, the new contract will not change his release clause, which is said to stand at €100m, meaning he remains available for any side who can afford such a fee.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Alongside United, Paris Saint-German have been heavily linked with the Slovenia international, while he has previously been linked to the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Atletico have already come to terms with the departures of both Lucas Hernandez and Diego Godin, who are set to join Bayern Munich and Inter respectively, but they do not want to allow so many crucial players to leave the club and will make Oblak the club's second-highest earner - behind only Antoine Griezmann - in order to convince him to remain.

🏅⚽ Our goalkeeper Jan Oblak has been named Slovenian Footballer of the Year. Congrats, Jan! 😊👏

➡ https://t.co/jNmWksghbM#AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/EIpvgtuqYG — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) January 3, 2019

After initially joining the club in 2014 to replace Thibaut Courtois, Oblak has gone on to make 202 appearances for Diego Simeone's side, keeping an unprecedented 114 clean sheets in the process.

Such impressive form has seen Oblak join the conversation for world's best goalkeeper, and he has found himself on the final five-man shortlist for the IFFHS World's Best Goalkeeper of the Year award twice in recent years.