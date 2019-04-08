Liverpool Assistant Reveals Why Porto Were the Only Team Who Wanted Champions League Tie With Reds

Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders believes that Porto were hopeful of drawing his side in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Reds qualified for this stage of the competition after a 3-1 aggregate victory over Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, whilst their opponents produced a comeback to dump Roma out in their last-16 tie, setting up a rematch with Jürgen Klopp's men.

The Anfield club are one of the most feared sides left, but Lijnders argues that Porto were eager to play against the side that thrashed them in the knockout-stages of last year's tournament.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

Despite the 5-0 drubbing Liverpool handed the Portuguese team just 13 months ago, the Dutchman argues the latter received the quarter-final draw they desired.

Speaking to The Times, Lijnders asserted: "There was only one club in the last eight that wanted us and that was Porto. All the others in the last eight wanted to avoid us, but Porto will love the chance to go against us again.





"I know it because of their mentality. Sérgio [Conceição] is a motivational coach and he will use that. Motivate is not the right word. It is revenge. They want to set something right.





"The attitude of Porto is: always more, always better," the 36-year-old continued. "They love the ones who hate to lose. Many clubs are in the game because of football, but Porto is in the game for silverware. That is their reason."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The first leg of the Champions League match-up takes place on Tuesday night, with Reds forward Sadio Mané hoping to recreate his performance in the corresponding game last year.





The Senegalese grabbed a sensational hat-trick as his team amassed an unassailable five-goal lead to take back to Anfield for the return fixture. It was humiliating for Porto endure, as the Dragons were resoundingly humbled in front of their own supporters.





Such degradation will certainly stoke the fires of revenge as they look to get one back over a rampant Liverpool outfit on Tuesday night.