Liverpool Assistant Reveals Why Porto Were the Only Team Who Wanted Champions League Tie With Reds

By 90Min
April 08, 2019

Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders believes that Porto were hopeful of drawing his side in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Reds qualified for this stage of the competition after a 3-1 aggregate victory over Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, whilst their opponents produced a comeback to dump Roma out in their last-16 tie, setting up a rematch with Jürgen Klopp's men. 

The Anfield club are one of the most feared sides left, but Lijnders argues that Porto were eager to play against the side that thrashed them in the knockout-stages of last year's tournament.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

Despite the 5-0 drubbing Liverpool handed the Portuguese team just 13 months ago, the Dutchman argues the latter received the quarter-final draw they desired.

Speaking to The Times, Lijnders asserted: "There was only one club in the last eight that wanted us and that was Porto. All the others in the last eight wanted to avoid us, but Porto will love the chance to go against us again. 


"I know it because of their mentality. Sérgio [Conceição] is a motivational coach and he will use that. Motivate is not the right word. It is revenge. They want to set something right. 


"The attitude of Porto is: always more, always better," the 36-year-old continued. "They love the ones who hate to lose. Many clubs are in the game because of football, but Porto is in the game for silverware. That is their reason."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The first leg of the Champions League match-up takes place on Tuesday night, with Reds forward Sadio Mané hoping to recreate his performance in the corresponding game last year.


The Senegalese grabbed a sensational hat-trick as his team amassed an unassailable five-goal lead to take back to Anfield for the return fixture. It was humiliating for Porto endure, as the Dragons were resoundingly humbled in front of their own supporters.


Such degradation will certainly stoke the fires of revenge as they look to get one back over a rampant Liverpool outfit on Tuesday night.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message