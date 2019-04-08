Liverpool to Battle Barcelona for Paris FC Wonderkid Silas Wamangituka

Paris FC head coach Stephane Gilli has confirmed that Liverpool have joined the race to sign 19-year-old striker Silas Wamangituka.





After moving to the Ligue 2 side last summer, Wamangituka has racked up eight goals and one assist in Paris FC's bid for promotion to the top tier of French football, attracting interest from some of Europe's top sides.

84e ⚽ BUUUUUUUUUUTT !! Silas Wamangituka transforme le penalty et porte le score à 3-0 ! #PFCAJA pic.twitter.com/Qkf0ehlR7Z — Paris FC (@ParisFC) March 29, 2019

Speaking to Get Football French News, Gilli confirmed that both Liverpool and Barcelona have sent scouts to monitor Wamangituka's development in recent weeks.





He said: "Obviously it is the Director of Football who will be managing that situation, but clearly we would like to keep hold of him.





"It is true that there are a lot of scouts at the stadium every week, those clubs included, and many others. It is up to the club, the player and his agent to make the right choices. We want him to stay, but there is always that financial aspect, and he is a player who has a massive potential.

Silas Wamangituka 🇨🇩(99) | Una semana más el delantero del #ParisFC volvió a destacar anotando en la victoria de los suyos ante #Auxerrey🕵🏼‍♂️📈



Según varios medios Wamangituka está siendo seguido de cerca por clubes como el #FCBarcelona o #OlympiqueLyonnais pic.twitter.com/G678AkCBoa — Football Prospector (@FootProspector) April 1, 2019

"He is a great lad who works hard though, and all this interest around him has not changed him. His mindset and behaviour have been very good.





"We had originally taken him on trial so he could play for the reserves, but after 10 days we went to the club president and told him we had to sign him, because he has a lot of talent and the potential go very far.

"He has worked hard and made the most of his chances when we had problems offensively and our other options were not performing well.

4⃣ L'exploit de Lalaina Nomenjanahary qui signe sa 4ème passe décisive

7⃣ La sublime reprise de volée de Silas Wamangituka qui inscrit son 7e but de la saison#LBCPFC pic.twitter.com/ogqHmwAhqF — Paris FC (@ParisFC) March 16, 2019

"There are areas to improve, notably how he plays without the ball and his positioning, so there is still a lot to learn. But in terms of intrinsic attributes, he is a player who pretty much has it all – he is quick and is good technically."





Newcastle United and Fiorentina have also been linked with moves for the Congolese forward, who remains under contract until the summer of 2021.