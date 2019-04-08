Mauro Icardi Targeted by Atletico Madrid to Replace Diego Costa or Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid are ready to pursue Inter forward Mauro Icardi if either Diego Costa or Antoine Griezmann leaves the club this summer.

Both strikers have been linked with moves away from the Wanda Metropolitano this summer, and losing either would leave a sizeable hole in Diego Simeone's team sheet.

Atletico are aware of the speculation and, according to AS, they have lined up Icardi as their primary transfer target if they find themselves in need of a new striker this summer.

Griezmann has long been linked with a move to Barcelona, but looked to have put an end to the speculation last summer when he dramatically signed a new contract as part of a televised documentary.

However, Atletico's elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Juventus prompted reports that the Frenchman was unhappy with the club's failures to compete for regular silverware.

As for Costa, he hsd endured a frustrating first full season since returning from Chelsea. He has battled several injuries and has managed just five goals and three assists in 21 appearances, but his problems with the club come as a result of his discipline.

He was shown a red card during Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Barcelona for berating the referee, leaving his team shorthanded as their slim La Liga title hopes came to an end, and Simeone is said to have grown weary of the striker's antics.

An unnamed Chinese Super League side enquired about his availability in January, and it is thought that Atletico would not block such a move if it resurfaced again this summer.

Losing either striker would tempt Atletico into a move for Icardi, who himself has had a complicated season with Inter. The Argentine was stripped of the club's captaincy before missing six consecutive Serie A games, amid concerns over his contractual situation.

He has since returned to the Inter lineup, but Atletico feel that this uncertainty could work in their favour if they opted to pursue Icardi.

Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne and Eintracht Frankfurt wonderkid Luka Jovic are also both high on their wish list, but Icardi will be their primary target if they find themselves on the lookout for attacking reinforcements.