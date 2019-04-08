Nuno Espirito Santo Admits Wolves Are 'Suffering' After Dramatic FA Cup Defeat to Watford

April 08, 2019

Nuno Espirito Santo confessed his Wolves side are 'suffering' after seeing their two goal lead slip in the 3-2 extra time loss to Watford in the FA Cup semi final on Sunday.

Matt Doherty set Wolves on their way in the first half and Raul Jimenez looked to have sealed their place in the final with a fine goal 20 minutes after half time. 

However, Gerard Deulofeu sparked an unlikely comeback with a sumptuous strike ten minutes from time and Troy Deeney forced a further 30 minutes with a last minute penalty - as the Hornets sealed the comeback win in extra time.

Speaking on Wolves' official website after the game, Santo was naturally disappointed with the final result but insisted he was spirited with the way his side fought, despite not being able to see the game out.

He said: “It was an emotional game. We had it and it got away from us, so it’s a big disappointment for us, especially for the fans.

"It’s a sad moment, we cannot hide it. We did the first half very good, second half also good. We didn’t manage well, but we must look at it because we should manage well. We are suffering because we had it, we had it there and it got away from us. 


"I honestly think we should have done better in the last minute of the game. We must try to understand why, but I’m very proud, very proud.”

Despite the agonising defeat, the Portuguese boss claimed the loss will help Wolves grow stronger in the long run and spur them on to further success, as the club aim for a top seven finish in the Premier League.

He added: "Today is tough, sometimes the pain that you feel makes you grow, but we feel it as a group. We will stick together because it’s our identity, it’s a squad, we are relentless, we never give up and we will come again."

