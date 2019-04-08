Pep Guardiola Hands Manchester City Major Injury Boost Ahead of Champions League Clash With Spurs

By 90Min
April 08, 2019

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said the trio of Sergio Aguero, Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy could all be fit to face Tottenham on Tuesday, handing his side a much-needed boost ahead of a crucial period.

Injuries have taken their toll on City over the course of the season so far, largely thanks to the heavy fixture congestion that comes with their pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple. They remain hot on the heels of Liverpool in the Premier League title race, but were forced to overcome Brighton without top scorer Aguero to reach the FA Cup final. 

Full-backs Walker and Mendy were both substituted in the 1-0 victory, with particular concern arising over the former, but Guardiola has said all three could be fit for the first leg against Spurs at their new stadium.

"Aguero feels better," Guardiola said in his pre-match press conference, as relayed by the Liverpool Echo. "He trained with the team for the first time and he feels better.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"They are going to train, yesterday we didn’t train, they make recovery. I think Kyle feels a bit better and Benjamin recovered quite well I think. Possible contenders for tomorrow if the doctor doesn’t tell me the opposite."

The win against Brighton set up City's cup final date with Watford in May, and they will now turn their attentions to progressing towards the Champions League semi-finals, before they visit Crystal Palace on Sunday, looking to overtake Liverpool at the top of the division as their fixture list intensifies. 

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

After the Palace match, they will host Spurs in the return leg, before facing Pochettino's side for the third time in 11 days when they meet in the Premier League. 

After that, there is the small matter of a midweek trip to Old Trafford to face city rivals Manchester United - who would undoubtedly take satisfaction in potentially derailing their defence of the title.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message