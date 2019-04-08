Sergio Busquets Reveals His Pick for 'Ultimate High Point' in Barcelona History

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has described his side's 3-1 win over Manchester United in the 2011 Champions League final as the greatest moment in the club's recent history.

Under current Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, Barcelona enjoyed years of incredible success which culminated in Champions League glory in 2011. Goals from Pedro, Lionel Messi and David Villa earned Barcelona a second title in three seasons, helping earn their reputation as one of the greatest ever club sides.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Speaking to the Daily Mail ahead of the Champions League quarter-final between the two sides, Busquets recalled his emotions as Barcelona emerged victorious against United.

He said: "It was the pinnacle of everything we were achieving at the time. It was a period when our success seemed at its most emphatic and that game was the perfect demonstration. The idea of how we wanted to play and our superiority on the pitch was clear. It was the ultimate high point.

"Sometimes you can feel that frustration from the other team when you are so on top. We had prepared very well and caused them a lot of harm, just keeping the ball and with them running after it a lot."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The performance was praised by fans and players across the globe, and Busquets insisted that the appreciation was a feeling he will never forget.

"That recognition from them afterwards — and we are talking about great players and a coach like Sir Alex Ferguson — it's the highest praise you can receive," Busquets added.

Barcelona will travel to Old Trafford on Wednesday for the first leg of their tie, before welcoming the Red Devils to the Camp Nou six days later, as both sides vie for glory in Europe's most prestigious competition.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

The Champions League is one of three trophies which Barcelona remain in contention for. Their 11-point lead over Atletico Madrid in La Liga means they look set to secure the league title, whilst they have also fought their way to the Copa del Rey final against Valencia in May.