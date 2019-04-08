West Ham Ready to Rival Bournemouth in Race to Permanently Sign Nathaniel Clyne

West Ham are interested in signing Liverpool full-back Nathaniel Clyne this summer, with a transfer tug of war with Bournemouth poised to take place.

The 28-year-old is currently on loan at the Vitality Stadium, where he has impressed after being frozen out of the first team picture at Anfield.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Eddie Howe's Cherries are keen to tie Clyne down to a permanent deal, but it's reported by Goal that Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham are also interested in signing him this summer, as they attempt to strengthen a position currently held by the ageing Pablo Zabaleta.

Ryan Fredericks is currently the only other option at Pellegrini's disposal, but he has struggled to find consistency since arriving from Fulham on a free transfer last summer.

As a result, Zabaleta has kept his place in West Ham's defence for the majority of the season, but he is likely to leave the London Stadium this summer for pastures new - having previously expressed an interest in moving to Italy.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Clyne's good form for Bournemouth has seen him emerge as a potential target, with the former Southampton star finally enjoying a run of games in the first team after recovering from a number of injury problems over the past year.

Liverpool are unlikely to sell Clyne on the cheap, however, with his homegrown quota status a valuable commodity to have. Indeed, the Reds have shown they are no pushovers when it comes to transfer fees - with Bournemouth forking out around £20m to sign the largely untested Dominic Solanke in January.

A deal is likely to be done though, given the emergence of Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield, and Clyne is likely to be keen on putting down some permanent roots for the next few seasons.

Both sides represent an appealing option, but the infrastructure and finances at West Ham's disposal, as well as Clyne's upbringing in nearby Stockwell, may give them the edge should they choose to make an offer.