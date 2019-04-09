5 Players Arsenal Definitely Won't Sign This Summer and the Alternatives They Should Consider

Arsenal's disappointing defeat to Everton highlighted a number of glaring issues in the side which are certainly going to need addressing during the summer transfer window.

Over the past few weeks, Arsenal have been linked with potential moves for a host of top class players all over Europe, but Unai Emery's limited transfer budget could indicate that those rumours are just that: rumours.

With that in mind, here are five rumoured Arsenal targets the Gunners definitely won't sign this summer and who they should be considering instead.

Samuel Umtiti

After Dominic Calvert-Lewin bullied both Sokratis and Shkodran Mustafi, it's blatantly obvious that something needs to change at the back over the summer.

However, rumours suggesting that they are going to be making an approach for the World Cup winning Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti this summer are, shall we say...ambitious? Barca are keen on bringing in Matthijs de Ligt, which could demote Umtiti further down the pecking order, but that doesn't mean the Blaugrana are going to let the 25-year-old leave on the cheap.

Alternative: Fernando Calero

With a £10m release clause to his name, it would be a surprise to see Fernando Calero stay put at Real Valladolid this summer. The 23-year-old has impressed during his debut season in La Liga, but his performances alone haven't been enough to drag his side out of a relegation battle.

Arsenal have been able to mould some lesser known defenders into top players in the past, so there is no reason to suggest that couldn't be the case with Calero.

David Alaba

Nacho Monreal is on the decline, Sead Kolasinic has proven to be rather inconsistent and both players put in very underwhelming performances against the Toffees.

Bayern Munich recently snapped up Atletico Madrid's Lucas Hernandez for a £68m, which does throw David Alaba's future into question, but it is incredibly unlikely that he'll be on the move - especially to Arsenal. The 26-year-old still has two years left on his current deal and his versatility ensures that he'll continue to play a vital role for the Bavarians going forward.

Alternative: Robin Gosens

If Arsenal are looking for a left-back who won't break the bank, then they could do much worse than Atalanta's Robin Gosens.

The German has impressed for Serie A's surprise Champions League contenders and has been Milan and Napoli's radar. So long as their interest remains low key, Arsenal could secure a fairly cheap deal.

Adrien Rabiot

Mohamed Elneny started his first Premier League game for over a year, but all the Egyptian managed to do was remind Arsenal fans that they desperately need some more strength in depth in the middle of the park.

It almost guaranteed that Adrien Rabiot is packing his bags this summer, but claims that Arsenal are 'heavily interested' in the temperamental Frenchman are a stretch to say the least. There is almost no chance he'll be making the move to north London over the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona - particularly if the Gunners fail to return to the top four.

Alternative - Morgan Gibbs-White

It remains to be seen what Wolves' transfer policy is likely to be this summer. Nuno Espirito Santo has pieced together a wonderfully talented side, but that of course means that they are at threat of being picked apart by Europe's top clubs.

Morgan Gibbs-White, one of the stars of England's Under-17 World Cup triumph in 2017, hasn't been a regular starting XI player, but he has showed bags of promise and is clearly one for the future. His stock is only likely to rise, so the Gunners would be wise to consider him sooner rather than later.

Wilfried Zaha

The defeat at Goodison Park highlighted the fact that Arsenal are lacking when it comes to options out wide. If Emery does look to construct a side with advanced wide men, he's often forced to shunt midfielders or central strikers on to the flanks with varying degrees of success.

Wilfried Zaha has been routinely linked with a move across London to either Arsenal or Tottenham over the past few seasons and the Gunners are still said to be in the running to secure the Ivorian's signature this summer. Crystal Palace won't except anything less than a huge fee and the man himself appears to be happy to stay put at Selhurst Park.

Alternative - Ryan Sessegnon

Ryan Sessegnon didn't take the Premier League by storm in his debut season with Fulham, but the youngster showed plenty of promise and is one of the few players whose reputation hasn't taken a huge hit after the Cottager's woeful campaign.

He's almost certain to be on the move after Fulham's relegation to the Championship was confirmed, so he could could prove to be a useful addition - particularly as he can also fill in at left-back.

Nicolo Barella

Aaron Ramsey is on his way out and Denis Suarez clearly isn't up to scratch, so an attacking midfielder may have to be on the agenda this summer if Arsenal are to make the next step under Emery.

The Gunners have been linked to Italian wonder kid Nicolo Barella, but his current valuation far exceeds anything the Gunners will realistically be able to afford this summer, which practically rules the 22-year-old out as a viable transfer target.

Alternative - Maximilian Eggestein

Eggestein is yet to make his bow for the German national team, but he has certainly been turning heads in the Bundesliga for Werder Bremen this season and has been instrumental in their push for a place in Europe next season.

With six goals and five assists to his name in all competitions, the 22-year-old's record isn't far off Ramsey's, which indicates that he could be a perfect replacement. He only has one year left on his current deal, which could mean that he'll be available on the cheap.