Ander Herrera Provides Cryptic Update on Contract Situation With Manchester United

By 90Min
April 09, 2019

Ander Herrera has confirmed that he is still in negotiations with Manchester United over a contract extension, but he is also remaining open to a potential move this summer.

As is the case with a number of first team stars at United, Herrera's current deal with the Red Devils is set to expire at the end of the season and both parties are yet to come to an agreement over a renewal.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Following on from recent reports which claimed that the midfielder is closing in on a move to French champions Paris Saint-Germain, Spanish media outlet ABC (via Sport Witness) took the time to speak to Herrera prior to United's Champions League clash against Barcelona and were sure to discuss his current transfer situation.

Herrera cryptically responded, saying: “It’s true that I only have two months on my contract left, and today, Manchester [United] and I aren’t thinking the same and there is no renewal agreement, but my duty is to keep listening to United.

“What I have clear is that I’m going to continue playing in a big team," he added. "I will listen to United, of course, but also to other clubs. I do not close doors.”

Herrera also discussed the recent rumours concerning Paul Pogba, who has been linked with a potential move to Real Madrid this summer, insisting that he would be keen for the French talisman to remain in Manchester.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

“Pogba would be a great reinforcement for Madrid and for any team in the universe, but I hope he remains in United. He is a midfielder who has all the qualities.”

