Eden Hazard Insists West Ham Fans Who Taunted Chelsea Over Anticipated Real Madrid Move Are 'Wrong'

Eden Hazard has hit out at West Ham fans who taunted their Chelsea counterparts with chants about him leaving for Real Madrid this summer, after scoring both goals in a 2-0 win over the east London side.

The Belgian opened the scoring early with a magnificent solo effort after Mark Noble declined to put in a tackle when Hazard first picked up the ball, and rounded off a good night for the Blues in the dying minutes to put the shine on a London derby victory.

Quoted by the Mail after the match, Hazard said of the Hammers fans who were taunting their rivals: "They are wrong. Now I'm just focused with Chelsea until the end of the season. I just want to finish top four, Europa League, we still have a lot to do and then we'll see.

When captain Cesar Azpilicueta walked past Eden Hazard, man on talking duty in the mixed-zone, he shouted out loud: ‘The King’. It’s somewhere on tape. #cfc pic.twitter.com/MUBJaorTab — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) April 8, 2019

"Now we have got good momentum. We have won three games in a row and for the mentality it's good to keep going like that. Top four is our target and Europa League is our target."

He also spoke about his superb opening strike, laughing after the match: "It’s just something special. I took the ball, when I could go forward I tried to go forward and in the box it’s hard for the defender to touch me, because maybe it’s a penalty. I was a bit lucky in the end when I shot but it was a good goal to be fair.

"I just wanted to shoot quick and when I saw the ball in the net I was just happy. I am small so for me it’s quite good. When I play against a tall guy for them it’s very hard to change direction but that’s my own quality and I’m happy to have this."

Following the win for Chelsea, manager Maurizio Sarri gave his biggest indication yet that Hazard would leave at the end of the season.





He said: “I think that I have to respect his [Hazard's] decision.





“[£100m] is too cheap in this market! It is very hard to get another player like him. I cannot do anything I think. The club agrees with me. But if Eden Hazard wants to make another experience it is very difficult to keep him here.”