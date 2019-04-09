Giorgio Chiellini Set to Miss Juventus' Crucial Champions League Clash With Ajax Due to Injury

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini is set to miss his side's crucial quarter-final first leg against Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday, after picking up a calf injury in the final training session before the team were due to fly to Amsterdam.

The talismanic centre back has played 30 times across competitions this season, and played a massive part in their comeback victory over Atletico Madrid in the last 16.

However, according to Goal, I Bianconeri may be without their vociferous captain for the encounter at the Johan Cruyff Arena, after the 34-year-old sustained an issue in his calf during the club's final training session in Turin.

With both Martin Caceres and Andrea Barzagli also struggling with injuries of their own, Daniele Rugani will likely have to fill in for the veteran.

Further up the field, Emre Can and Douglas Costa are similarly unlikely to feature for the Old Lady, but Cristiano Ronaldo, the hat-trick hero from that triumphant win against Atletico, could be set for his first club showing since that fateful last 16 clash.

Ronaldo suffered the ailment while on international duty with Portugal, but has undergone specialist physiotherapy in Turin in order to be fit for the game against the Dutch opponents on Wednesday, and is now expected to at least figure in some capacity.

However, his absence from the last five Serie A games hasn't exactly dented Juve's title hopes, with Saturday's clash against SPAL offering them the chance to win their eighth Scudetto in a row.

