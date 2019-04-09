Former U.S. women's national team goalkeeper Hope Solo will be the subject of a new biopic, reports Deadline Hollywood.

According to Deadline, the feature film will be written and directed by Christine Crokos after Argent Pictures acquired the goalkeeper’s life story rights. Jill Ahrens, Ryan Ahrens and Ben Renzo will produce the film, while star athletes Drew Brees, Tony Parker, Michael Finley and Derrick Brooks will be executive producers.

Solo played goalie for the USWNT for 16 years and won the 2015 Women's World Cup and two Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012. She played professionally for the Seattle Reign, Saint Louis Athletica and Atlanta Beat. Solo hasn't played for the national team since a 2016 suspension.

Solo has also been the subject of controversy on and off the field. On the field, one of Solo's biggest controversies came from her remarks ripping into her coach after she was benched in the 2007 Women's World Cup semifinal in favor of Brianna Scurry. She was arrested in 2014 after being accused of assaulting her sister and nephew, but charges were eventually dropped. Her now husband, former NFL tight end Jerramy Stevens, was arrested in 2012 for assaulting her, but those charges were also dropped. In 2017, Solo said former FIFA president Sepp Blatter allegedly sexually assaulted her at a 2013 awards ceremony.

Solo has also been a strong advocate for equal pay. She has filed a lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation, saying it violated both the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

She appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2011 and authored the book, Solo: A Memoir of Hope, in 2012.