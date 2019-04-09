Jamie Carragher Claims Jordan Henderson Should Replace Naby Keita in Liverpool's Starting XI

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher claims Jurgen Klopp can solve his midfield conundrum by dropping Naby Keita in place of club captain Jordan Henderson.

Although the Reds are enjoying a sensational season, which could see them lift both the Premier League and Champions League crowns, their midfield has consistently been subject to criticism.

The likes of Henderson, Keita, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri have amassed just 15 goals between them, prompting calls for new additions to be made heading into next season.

And Carragher insists Henderson is the answer to Liverpool's creative problems in midfield, with a recent 30 minute cameo against Southampton demonstrating what the former Sunderland midfielder canThe Englishman changed the game against Southampton where he scored and assisted in a sensational 30 minute cameo.

"I would take Keita out against Chelsea and put Henderson in," Carragher told Sky Sports. "Fabinho has that holding position but where I would play Henderson is further forward. That’s maybe the position we associated him with for England and when he first came to Liverpool.

“That midfield is still not that creative, but against Chelsea the way to win that game is, as Klopp would say, to press, to get after them and to get close to Jorginho. That’s what Jordan Henderson can give you.”

He went on to defend Klopp's previous inclusions of playing Wijnaldum, Henderson and Milner, despite many seeing the trio as too similar. He explained: "I think there is a misunderstanding with Wijnaldum, Henderson and Milner and the reasons why they play.

Jordan Henderson only played about half an hour and was Man of the Match by a mile. — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) April 5, 2019

"Those three players got Liverpool to a Champions League final last season. Have a look at the games they play in. PSG, Chelsea, Man City, PSG, Napoli, Man City, Tottenham. Also they started against Bayern Munich but Henderson came off after the first 10 minutes."

Given the fact that the three midfielders have played together against many of the big teams Carragher mentioned, it looks likely that Klopp will pick them against Chelsea at the weekend. Before then, Liverpool have a huge match as they host Porto in the first leg of their Champions League quarter final.