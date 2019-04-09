LIVE: Liverpool, Porto Open Champions League Quarterfinals at Anfield

Watch all the key plays as Liverpool and Porto meet in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal.

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
April 09, 2019

Liverpool and Porto open the Champions League quarterfinal round as they clash at Anfield on Tuesday.

Liverpool, last season's runner-up, impressed in a second-leg win at Bayern Munich in the round of 16 to advance and is favored to move on even further, though Porto is no pushover. The Portuguese side, which, like Liverpool, is in a tight race for its domestic league title, persevered to get by Roma in extra time in the previous round and features a balanced squad.

The two sides are familiar with one another after having met in the round of 16 a season ago. Liverpool throttled Porto 5-0 in the opening leg away from home on the strength of a Sadio Mane hat trick to remove all doubt and will be hoping for a similar result this time around, albeit at home.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

The second leg of their quarterfinal will take place in Portugal next week, with Porto welcoming Liverpool to the Estadio do Dragão on Wednesday, April 17.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message