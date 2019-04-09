Liverpool and Porto open the Champions League quarterfinal round as they clash at Anfield on Tuesday.

Liverpool, last season's runner-up, impressed in a second-leg win at Bayern Munich in the round of 16 to advance and is favored to move on even further, though Porto is no pushover. The Portuguese side, which, like Liverpool, is in a tight race for its domestic league title, persevered to get by Roma in extra time in the previous round and features a balanced squad.

The two sides are familiar with one another after having met in the round of 16 a season ago. Liverpool throttled Porto 5-0 in the opening leg away from home on the strength of a Sadio Mane hat trick to remove all doubt and will be hoping for a similar result this time around, albeit at home.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Our squad for Leg 1 of the Champions League quarter-finals 🔒: pic.twitter.com/eqk2nPIPSF — LFC USA (@LFCUSA) April 9, 2019

The second leg of their quarterfinal will take place in Portugal next week, with Porto welcoming Liverpool to the Estadio do Dragão on Wednesday, April 17.