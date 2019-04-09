Manchester United's Classy Third Kit for 2019/20 'Leaked' Following Images of Home Design

The first images of Manchester United's third kit for 2019/20 have been leaked online.

United's home shirt for next season, which looks set to include a badge encased in a shield to pay tribute to the special European home jersey worn by United teams between 1997 and 2000, was also leaked recently, sparking a largely positive reaction from supporters.

Footy Headlines, who have garnered a reputation for providing reliable kit news, have revealed the first set of leaked images of the new United third kit, which is predominantly black with bright red logos on the chest and tonal three stripes on the shoulders.

The adidas shirt features a subtle graphic design which draws inspiration from the Manchester Rose. This is further highlighted by an inscription on the bottom left side of the shirt, which reads '110 Years - Manchester Rose - 1909 2019.'

This could be a reference to the 1909 FA Cup final, which United won over Bristol City and in which they sported a white shirt with a red rose on the chest.

The kit is set to be completed by black shorts and socks.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

In other news, United will be preparing themselves for a potentially season-defining Champions League quarter-final clash against Barcelona on Wednesday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side come into the clash as the undisputed underdogs - particularly as they have only won two of their previous five matches in all competitions - but the Blaugrana will be mindful of the impressive performance the Red Devils put in to dispatch Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16.