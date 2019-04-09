Marcus Rashford & Alexis Sanchez Hand Man Utd Huge Training Boost Ahead of Barcelona Clash

Manchester United welcomed Marcus Rashford and Alexis Sanchez back to training on Tuesday morning, ahead of their Champions League quarter-final clash with Barcelona.

Rashford missed United's last game with Wolverhampton Wanderers after picking up an ankle injury, and was a major doubt for Wednesday's game at Old Trafford. As for Sanchez, he has not been seen since the 3-2 win over Southampton in early March as a result of a knee injury.

The update on their condition comes from Metro, who note that they are nearing a return to the first team after rejoining the team in training.

However, Rashford was not part of the main training group, and instead remained alone to focus on his own fitness.

United have struggled greatly with injuries in recent weeks, and remain without Eric Bailly, Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic and Antonio Valencia, who were all absent from Tuesday's training session.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Matic was included on the bench against Wolves, but now appears to be a major doubt for the visit of Barcelona.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to field a midfield trio of Fred, Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba against Wolves, and he may be forced to field the same lineup as a result of the injury crisis. Juan Mata and Andreas Pereira were both on the bench, but it remains to be seen whether Solskjaer will look to include either.

Young midfielders James Garner and Angel Gomes could also feature after being part of the senior training group on Tuesday. The pair, both 18 years old, were named on the bench for United's 3-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the last round, and they could be nearing their Champions League debuts.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Ernesto Valverde's side will travel to Old Trafford for the first leg of the tie on Wednesday, before welcoming United to the Camp Nou on Tuesday, 16 April. The winner of the tie will face either Porto or Liverpool in the next round, in their quest to lift Europe's most prestigious trophy.