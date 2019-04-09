Maurizio Sarri Admits He Would Sacrifice Part of Chelsea Salary to Instigate Fixture Rule Changes

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is willing to take a reduction from his own salary if it means that the Premier League changes its ruling on fixture lists.

As a result of television rights, the Blues had to play on Monday night against West Ham despite having to fly out to the Czech Republic three days later. Sarri's side take on Slavia Prague on Thursday night in the first leg of their Europa League quarter final.

The Italian manager attacked the lack of help the Premier League gives to its teams in Europe even though his side did beat the Hammers 2-0 thanks to a double from Eden Hazard. He also disregarded the £30m Chelsea received in television fees last year, as reported by The Mirror.

He said: “We go to Prague - as an English team. So I don’t understand why we have to play on Monday. It’s very strange. We asked (for it to be switched) but the answer was that in the Champions League, the English teams have only three days to prepare.

“It was easy to solve the problem. But this is the situation, so we have to adapt. The Premier League should help English [teams] involved in Europe more.

"They could have done more. In Italy, teams in Europe play on Friday. Teams in the Europa League who are away from home, they can ask to play their next Serie A match on the following Monday."

He added: “It is a Premier League decision. But they showed last season that they are able to sell English football the best way. “The Premier League was able to sell their rights the best way possible, so in England we are lucky. We can buy the best players in the world, we have the best championship in the world. So we have to accept that we have to play every three days.”

Sarri, who earns around £4.5m a year, also said: “I would not mind if my salary was less but the fixture list was better, because for me, the salary is not so important."

The 60-year-old will have to refresh his players ahead of their away trip to Prague on Thursday. Chelsea's priority is to secure Champions League football for next season, whether it is through success in the Europa League or finishing in the top four of the Premier League.