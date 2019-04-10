Ajax ousted Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16, and it looks to strike down another favorite when it hosts Juventus in the first leg of their quarterfinal showdown in Amsterdam on Wednesday.

Ajax's second-leg performance at the Bernabeu was one of the most impressive showings of this season's competition, and it will hope for more of the same at home against a side buoyed by Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the lineup. The Champions League's all-time leading scorer was injured on international duty with Portugal last month but is fit for the first leg of this rematch of the 1996 final and 1997 semifinal, both of which were won by Juventus. Ajax hasn't advanced as far as the semifinals since then and will hope for a better result against the Serie A power to change that.

Juventus, welcoming Cristiano Ronaldo back from injury, started brightly with Federico Bernardeschi taking an ambitous shot that went over Andre Onana's goal in the first few minutes after kick-off. In fact, the visiting team looked composed as Ajax struggled to keep the ball in the early stages. But the home side warmed up and had after five minutes, it had a chance of its own as Hakim Ziyech also attempted a shot from outside the box, going just wide.

Ziyech looked lively in the first half as the Morocco international took another shot after eleven minutes but it was no real danger for the goalkeeper. Once again, he threatened Juve's goal and this time it required a great save from Wojciech Szczęsny.

Here are the lineups for both sides:

The series shifts to Turin for next week's second leg, with Juventus hosting Ajax on Tuesday, April 16. The winner will face either Tottenham or Manchester City in the semifinals.