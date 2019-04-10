Brazil have officially launched a new white Nike kit ahead of this summer's Copa America tournament on home soil, paying tribute to and marking the centenary of the country's first ever Copa America triumph in 1919, also held in Brazil.

The white shirt, modelled in promotional images by teenage starlet Vinicius Junior ahead of what is set to be his first senior international tournament, carries a traditional and classy look.

Image by Jamie Spencer

The sharp white is offset by a blue 'V' collar, with matching blue shorts and dark socks.

It will be worn for the opening Copa America game between Brazil and Bolivia at Estadio do Morumbi in Sao Paulo on June 14 and will be the first time the Seleção has dressed in white since 1950, when the iconic yellow were kits famously adopted after a disappointing World Cup.

A new yellow shirt also pays tribute to the Copa America winning team of 1989, when Brazil were crowned South American champions for the fourth time.

Image by Jamie Spencer

Image by Jamie Spencer

Image by Jamie Spencer

Brazil will also continue to use the blue away strip launched in 2018.

The Seleção hold the record of winning the Copa America every time it has been held in Brazil to date, with those triumphs coming in 1919, 1922, 1949 and 1989. Overall, Brazil have won it eight times, most recently in 2007 when great rivals Argentina were beaten in the final.