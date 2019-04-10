Champions League Team News: Manchester United vs Barcelona - Confirmed Lineups

This is the first Champions League meeting between Barcelona and Manchester United since the 2011 final, which Barcelona won 3-1 at Wembley.

United have never lost a home European match against Barcelona (W2 D2 L0), with this the first meeting between the sides at Old Trafford since the second leg of the 2007/08 Champions League semi final, a 1-0 win for the Red Devils.

This is Barcelona’s 17th Champions League quarter final appearance, a joint-record with Bayern Munich; they have qualified for a 12th successive season, a competition record.

Manchester United have won two of their last 11 Champions League knockout ties (W2 D3 L6), failing to win either of their quarter-final games in the 2013-14 season under David Moyes against Bayern Munich.

Barcelona have progressed from 79% of their Champions League knockout ties when playing the first leg away from home (23 of 29), compared to just 33% when playing the first leg at home (4 of 12).

Since Chelsea eliminated Barcelona in the 2011/12 semi-final, English teams have been eliminated in 10 of their last 11 Champions League knockout ties against Spanish sides – the exception was Leicester City against Sevilla in the last 16 in 2016-17.

United striker Romelu Lukaku scored with both of his shots against PSG in their 3-1 win in the Last 16 – he had failed to score with any of his previous eight shots in the Champions League this season; the Belgian has scored with his last three shots in the Champions League knockout stages.





Barcelona’s Lionel Messi has scored 22 Champions League goals in 30 appearances against English teams – more than any other player in the history of the competition.

Lionel Messi has failed to score in any of his last 11 Champions League quarter-final appearances for Barcelona; since netting against PSG in April 2013, the Argentinian forward has attempted 49 shots without success at this stage of the competition.

Manchester United have lost two home Champions League matches so far this season, losing to Juventus and PSG – they’ve only lost three in one season once previously, doing so during the 1996-97 campaign, with current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer featuring in all three defeats.