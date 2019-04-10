Jamie Carragher Reveals Why Liverpool Should Have the Edge Over Chelsea on Sunday

By 90Min
April 10, 2019

Former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has claimed that Liverpool will have the advantage over Chelsea when they meet on Sunday due to the Blues' hectic fixture list.

Chelsea travel to Anfield on Sunday afternoon for what could be prove to be a pivotal game in Liverpool's run-in for the Premier League title and Chelsea's bid for a top-four finish.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Regardless of Chelsea's confident display on Monday night against West Ham, which saw them cruise to a 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge, Carragher claims that their mid-week fixtures will cause them problems come Sunday.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher said: "I think Liverpool are a better side than Chelsea, but the reason why I think they'll win on Super Sunday is because I think they've got a big advantage. 

"They'll have played Friday, Tuesday, Sunday. Chelsea will have played Monday, Thursday - and an away game in Europe - Sunday.


"For that reason alone, I think Liverpool will win."


After Liverpool coolly dispatched Porto 2-0 on Tuesday night in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, they will be full of confidence when they face the Blues on Sunday.

Although he predicts his former club will take the points during the Premier League clash however, Carragher did comment on the problems Liverpool may face in the league further down the line.

He added: "I think Liverpool will get to the Champions League final, and I think Newcastle will fall in between either two legs of a semi-final against Barcelona or against Manchester United. 


"That will not be an easy game. I think Rafa Benitez as a manager, and the way he sets up, will make it difficult for Liverpool."

