Jorge Jesus Teases Premier League Arrival Amid Rumours of a Move to Newcastle United

April 10, 2019

Jorge Jesus has added fuel to the growing reports linking the former Benfica manager with a move to Newcastle, saying that he could join a Premier League club as early as May.

The three-time Primeira Liga winner has been out of work since leaving Al Hilal in January but has been mentioned in connection with the St. James' Park job in the event that Rafa Benitez departs at the end of the season.

Benitez is yet to sign a contract extension, despite an offer remaining on the table, after being left frustrated by a perceived lack of adequate funds in the transfer market.

Amid the uncertainty around the Spaniard's future, Jesus has claimed that he has been given an opportunity to work in the Premier League, saying, as quoted by Chronicle Live: "In England, I have the chance to start work in May.

"I’m not going to say which team [but] they’re in a difficult position in the Premier League and will possibly go down."

Jesus led his Benfica side to victory over the Magpies in 2013, en route to their Europa League final defeat to Chelsea.

Newcastle have been locked into the Premier League relegation battle for much of the season and find themselves seven points clear of the drop zone with five matches left to play.

Benitez and his team will look to respond from a pair of successive defeats when they travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester on Friday.

