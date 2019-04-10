Jose Mourinho Drops Hint at Next Managerial Job Following Man Utd Sacking

Jose Mourinho has opened the door to managing in the Bundesliga in the future, but urged Bayern Munich to stick by the oft-criticised Niko Kovac.

56-year-old Mourinho is on the lookout for his next job in management after being dismissed as Manchester United boss back in December.

The Portuguese coach once again struggled in his third season at a club, falling to defeats to the likes of West Ham, Tottenham and Liverpool before he was sacked and replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

SEBASTIEN BOZON/GettyImages

His relationship with his players also suffered in his final months at Old Trafford with talk of a spat with Paul Pogba rarely out of the headlines.

Linked with a return to Real Madrid before Zinedine Zidane's appointment, Mourinho has spent the early months of 2019 on something of a media tour, sparking speculation about his return to management.

Speaking to German publication SPORTbild, Mourinho revealed a love of the Bundesliga, but stopped short of explicitly revealing a desire to work there.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

“The Bundesliga provides an exciting competition for me, especially by the teams in mid-table, which are constantly improving and thus create an overall nice competition,” Mourinho said.

“Full stadiums, great organisation, good tactical approaches in many teams – I think the Bundesliga is really interesting.

“Of course, Bayern is a giant. I assure you honestly that I hope Niko will keep his job because he has worked very hard to reach that level.”

Lyon President Aulas on José Mourinho: “I saw him last summer in Moscow, we talked a bit, but not about him coming to Lyon, on transfers. The Special One is not compatible with our economic reality.” (L’Éq) — Get French Football News (@GFFN) April 3, 2019

In recent weeks Mourinho has also been linked with Lyon. However, the French club's president Jean-Michael Aulas has since admitted that the two-time Champions League winner is 'not compatible with our economic reality'.

In another interview about his next steps in which he seemed to take a dig at United, Mourinho told The Telegraph, “I don’t want an internal conflict. I want internal empathy.

“I want to work in a club that understands there is a structure in place. I don’t want to work in a structure of no coincidence [unity] in the thinking."