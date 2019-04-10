Jurgen Klopp Revels in 'Deserved' Champions League Victory for Liverpool Against Porto

Jurgen Klopp was full of nothing but praise for his Liverpool side after they secured a comfortable 2-0 win against Porto in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash.

First-half goals from Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino provided Liverpool with a decent advantage heading into the second leg in Portugal in a fortnight's time, boosting the Reds' prospects of reaching the semi-final stage for the second consecutive season.

Klopp was more than happy with his side's showing during the win, but he was quick to note that the tie is far from won just yet.

"It was a good game, a good game, a controlled game in a lot of moments," the Liverpool boss told the club website.





"We deserved the win, 100 per cent, we scored two wonderful goals and we were - in a lot of situations - really dangerous, on the right side especially with Mo, Hendo and Trent, the crosses and the passes. Overall, a really good performance

"I would have loved it if Sadio’s goal would have counted because it was a brilliant situation, a brilliant situation. All good, 2-0, the game is still on, we have to go there, we have to fight."

Klopp also took the time to discuss the performances of Keita and Jordan Henderson, both of whom enjoyed stellar evenings in the middle of the park.

"Hendo is a brilliant player and I am really happy that he can show that, that he can show it again.

This midfield has everything.



Henderson - The Workhorse.

Fabinho - The Wall.

"He obviously likes the position and so it was my fault that for one and half years he was in position No.6… sorry for that! But we needed him there. It was a really good performance.

"Today from the start he [Keita] was immediately there. We hoped it would be like this because in the last game he got better and better and better minute by minute so we wanted to build on that. He looked really, really good tonight."