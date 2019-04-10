Leicester Charged by FA for Failing to Control Their Players After Penalty Award at Huddersfield

By 90Min
April 10, 2019

Leicester have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20, relating to the way their players reacted to referee David Coote for his decision to award Huddersfield a penalty at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers' side were leading 2-0 at the time, before Coote, in his debut season as a Premier League referee, awarded the home side a penalty kick in the 51st minute, before being surrounded by the visiting side.

Aaron Mooy dispatched the resulting spot kick, but now, in announcement via Twitter, the club have been charged for the incident, having until Friday April 12 to respond to claims they acted in an improper manner.


The Tweets read: "Leicester City FC has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20 following the Premier League game against Huddersfield Town on Saturday [06/04/2019]. It is alleged the club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 51st minute. The club has until Friday [12/04/2019] to respond."


Despite conceding the penalty, Rodgers' side ran out 4-1 winners thanks to a brace from Jamie Vardy, lifting the club up to seventh in the Premier League and keeping the club on a run of four straight wins.


For Huddersfield, relegation is already confirmed - with Jan Siewert's side now playing for pride between now and the end of the season.

Next up for the Foxes is a home game against Newcastle on Friday, with Rodgers' side looking for another three points as they look to ward off fellow Europa League hopefuls Wolves, Watford and Everton.

