Leicester Charged by FA for Failing to Control Their Players After Penalty Award at Huddersfield

Leicester have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20, relating to the way their players reacted to referee David Coote for his decision to award Huddersfield a penalty at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers' side were leading 2-0 at the time, before Coote, in his debut season as a Premier League referee, awarded the home side a penalty kick in the 51st minute, before being surrounded by the visiting side.

Despite conceding the penalty, Rodgers' side ran out 4-1 winners thanks to a brace from Jamie Vardy, lifting the club up to seventh in the Premier League and keeping the club on a run of four straight wins.





For Huddersfield, relegation is already confirmed - with Jan Siewert's side now playing for pride between now and the end of the season.

Next up for the Foxes is a home game against Newcastle on Friday, with Rodgers' side looking for another three points as they look to ward off fellow Europa League hopefuls Wolves, Watford and Everton.