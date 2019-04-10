Leicester City vs Newcastle United Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Leicester City welcome Newcastle United to the King Power Stadium on Friday night as they look to further strengthen their hold on seventh place, and end the season as the 'best of the rest'.

The Foxes ran out as 4-1 winners against relegated Huddersfield in their last Premier League match and manager Brendan Rodgers will be hoping to continue his side's good run of form when they host Newcastle on Friday.

The Magpies on the other hand lost their home match to Crystal Palace, with manager Rafael Benitez hoping that they can pick up some points from their remaining matches to avoid being pulled into the relegation scrap.

Leicester look like they are on their way back to being their counter-attacking best, and with home advantage, their fans will be hoping they can pick up another three points.

Check out 90min's preview of the clash below.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Friday 12 April What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? King Power Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Referee? Chris Kavanagh

Team News

Leicester will still be without Marc Albrighton, who is expected to remain out for the rest of the season.

Rafa Benitez added defender Florian Lejeune to his injury list at the weekend, as the centre-back suffered a knee injury in the match against Crystal Palace. He joins Sean Longstaff on the list of current Newcastle absentees.

Predicted Lineups

Leicester City Schmeichel; Pereira, Morgan, Maguire, Chilwell; Ndidi; Gray, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy. Newcastle Utd Dubravka; Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie; Perez, Hayden, Ki, Almiron; Rondon

Head to Head Record

There have been 23 games between these two sides, with five draws. Newcastle come out on top, having won 10 of these encounters, however they have only won three away from home.

Leicester have won eight matches against Newcastle, with an equal split of four at home and four away.

Recent Form

Since Rodgers took over at Leicester, the Foxes have been in a fine run of form, winning four of their last five matches.

Newcastle on the other hand only have one win in their last five games in the Premier League, that being a 3-2 home victory over Everton. Of their last five away games, Newcastle have lost three and drawn two, with the Magpies relying on their home form to keep them away from the drop.

Here's how each side have fared in their last five matches.

Leicester City Newcastle United Huddersfield 1-4 Leicester City (6/4) Newcastle United 0-1 Crystal Palace (6/4) Leicester City 2-0 Bournemouth (30/3) Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle United (1/4) Burnley 1-2 Leicester City (16/3) Bournemouth 2-2 Newcastle United (16/3) Leicester City 3-1 Fulham (9/3) Newcastle United 3-2 Everton (9/3)

Watford 2-1 Leicester City (3/3) West Ham United 2-0 Newcastle United (2/3)

Prediction

Leicester are back to their counter-attacking best, with striker Jamie Vardy scoring seven goals in his last six league games, and has struck up a prolific relationship with teammate James Maddison.

However, Benitez always sets his teams up to not be beaten by many, so expect Newcastle to defend compactly and try and hit balls to striker Salomon Rondon and counter off of him.

Benitez would take a draw, as it would take them another point towards safety, but Leicester have been so good when at home recently it is hard to look past them for anything other than a victory.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-0 Newcastle United