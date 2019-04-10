Leicester Join Wolves, Watford & Leeds in Race for Braga Defender Bruno Viana

Leicester City will be forced to spend upwards of £13m to sign Bruno Viana this summer as a host of Premier League clubs eye the Braga defender.

The centre-back has been a regular starter for the Portuguese club since joining from Olympiacos in the summer of 2017, appearing in 53 Primeira Liga matches across two seasons.

His consistent form has drawn admirers from all over England with Wolves, Watford, and Leeds joining Leicester in pursuit of the 24-year old, according to Portuguese news outlet A Bola (via Sport Witness).

The Foxes are looking to reinforce their defence with Wes Morgan nearing the end of his career and Manchester United interested in Harry Maguire, although it will take a world record fee to sign the Englishman.

It was initially reported that an offer of £8m-£10m would be sufficient to acquire Viana's services, but with a release clause set at £22m, it is unlikely that Braga, notoriously tough negotiators, would accept any offer under £13m.

On the domestic front, Leicester, Wolves, and Watford are all tightly locked in the battle for seventh place in the Premier League, with just one point separating the three clubs.

Brendan Rodgers' side face Newcastle on Friday before Wolves travel to Southampton on Saturday, while Watford host Arsenal on Monday.

Leeds, meanwhile, hold a two point lead over Sheffield United in the race for the second automatic Premier League promotion place, and will likely need top-tier football to stand any chance of signing Viana.