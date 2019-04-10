Liverpool Tracking Ajax Star David Neres But Face Competition for Signature From European Duo

Liverpool are understood to be tracking Ajax star David Neres, but they face competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund for his signature.

The Brazilian enjoyed a breakthrough campaign for the Dutch side last season and has continued to showcase his talents this season, scoring eight goals and supplying 11 assists in the Eredivisie, while adding a goal and two assists in the Champions League.

Liverpool have been closely monitoring the 22-year old, but they face stiff competition from PSG and Dortmund, with the latter already making a £34m bid, according to Le10Sport.

Dutch heavyweights Ajax are currently level with PSV at the Eredivisie summit, having scored 100 goals in a remarkable campaign - with Neres a key figure in the attacking juggernaut.

The right winger cemented his status as an Ajax hero after scoring the second of his side's four goals in their triumphant Champions League Round of 16 second-leg clash with Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The exciting youngster's exit would be another blow to Netherlands' most successful club after Frenkie de Jong agreed to join Barcelona for £65m in January, and the exodus could continue with Matthijs de Ligt also likely to depart.

The Dutch giants, however, will put transfer gossip to one side as they look to continue their surprise Champions League run when they face Juventus in the first leg of their quarter-final clash.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side, meanwhile, have one foot in the Champions League semi-finals after beating Porto 2-0 at Anfield on Tuesday night, although their attention will turn back to the Premier League title race when they face Chelsea on Sunday.