Marcus Rashford Set to Earn Huge Weekly Wage Packet as Man Utd Close on New Contract

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is in 'advanced talks' over a new deal at Old Trafford, which will put him on the same pay packet as Wayne Rooney before his 2017 departure.

The 21-year-old homegrown talent has enjoyed his best season to date at United, scoring 13 goals in all competitions and thriving in a central role since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as manager.

Rashford has scored in each of his last two outings and netted the crucial last minute penalty against Paris Saint-Germain to send United into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

However, despite his recent form and obvious love for the club, as a homegrown star, there had been some speculation over Rashford's future, with Real Madrid and Barcelona linked and talks over an extension to his current Man Utd deal (which ends in 2020) reportedly dragging.

The Mirror now reports that Rashford is 'closing in' on a new deal worth £78m over the next five years, which will see him paid £300k-a-week. There is no info on whether the £300k is a basic weekly wage, or how bonuses and add-ons (typical in modern contracts) work.

The report claims that Rashford has requested the terms that club legend and all-time top scorer Rooney was on before he left, representing a near quadrupling of his current £80k-a-week deal.

United apparently consider the contract necessary to tie the England star down for his best years and help him to ignore any interest from abroad.

The new contract, if confirmed, will not make Rashford United's highest-paid star with Alexis Sanchez on between £350-500k a week, depending on which calculations you believe.

it is believed that Sanchez's mega deal has inspired fellow United stars looking for renewals to up their demands, with goalkeeper David de Gea (whose deal also expires next season) looking for wage parity. With PSG among those keen, De Gea is reportedly considering leaving United this summer, with his contract and the Red Devils short-term ability to compete with Europe's best his main concerns.