Mauricio Pochettino Provides Worrying Update on Harry Kane's Ankle Injury After Man City Win

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that Harry Kane's season could be over after he picked up an ankle injury in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Manchester City.

Kane lunged to try and win the ball from Fabian Delph, but the City man inadvertently stepped on Kane's ankle, and he was then quickly carried down the tunnel after receiving barely any treatment on the field.

Speaking after the game, Pochettino confessed he fears Kane could be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

He said: "It's very, very sad. It's going to be tough and we're going to miss him - maybe for the rest of the season."





However, it was not all doom and gloom for Spurs, who had Hugo Lloris to thank early on as the Frenchman kept out Sergio Aguero's VAR-awarded penalty.

They went on to secure a vital 1-0 win thanks to a second-half strike from the impressive Son Heung-min, who showed great determination to chase a loose ball before sending a powerful effort through Ederson and into the back of the net.





They will now travel to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday with a potentially crucial advantage, but Pochettino was quick to remind fans that their job is far from over.

“It was an unbelievable game, so tough. We're happy but Man City are still the favourites and there's still a second leg which is going to be tough. We showed great quality and the performance was good," Pochettino added.

“It was a very good game, we were excited and motivated to play a quarter-final, the penalty save was fantastic and gave the belief to us. And I think that with the spirit we played today anything is possible.”