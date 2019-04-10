Maurizio Sarri Insists Chelsea Midfielder Danny Drinkwater Has No Future at Stamford Bridge

Danny Drinkwater's week has gone from bad to worse following his drink driving charge, with Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri reiterating that the midfielder has no future at Stamford Bridge.

The former Premier League champion has not featured in a single competitive game so far this season and the Blues boss insists that the Englishman was aware of his role at the club from the very beginning of his tenure.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Ahead of Chelsea's Europa League tie with Slavia Prague on Thursday, as quoted by The Telegraph, Sarri told reporters: "As he knows very well, he has never played because, in my opinion, he is not suitable to my system, to my way of playing. I told him everything in August.





“I have a very good relationship with him but at the moment, I am not able to satisfy him as a player. It's very difficult but he knew [the situation].”

The Italian manager questioned Drinkwater's ambition, as he bluntly continued: "He appreciated it, but he decided to stay at Chelsea. Why has he stayed? I don't know. Probably he hoped we could change the system, I think.

MICHAL CIZEK/GettyImages

"I cannot do anything [for him]. A player usually wants only to play, so I cannot do anything". A change of system has seemed a possibility on numerous occasions this season, as Sarri's position at the club has appeared to be unsteady.





Poor runs of form have lead to chanting from home fans for the Italian to get the sack, but a recent turn in results sees the ex-Napoli manager safe for the time being.

How much is acceptable for Eden Hazard? 🤔



📋 Factors:

- Current contract ends in 2020

- 28 years old

- His joint best goal tally ever this season pic.twitter.com/uH5bcnN1VK — 90min (@90min_Football) April 9, 2019

The former Leicester man has not been selected in Chelsea's squad for the Europa League knockouts and will therefore not feature in their game on Thursday night. With no sign of Sarri's exit, the 29 year-old will be forced to find first-team football elsewhere this summer, should he wish to do so.