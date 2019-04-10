Newcastle Considering Ambitious Player Plus Cash Deal for Bournemouth Star Ryan Fraser

Newcastle are prepared to hijack Arsenal's summer move for Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser by offering Matt Ritchie in a player plus cash deal.

The intense interest in Fraser's future is not a surprise considering the diminutive attacker's fine form this season, scoring six goals and adding ten assists in 33 Premier League appearances.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with £20m moves for the Scotland international, but now Newcastle are looking to entice the Cherries with a player plus cash offer, according to the Scottish Sun as reported by the Daily Record.

Benitez has been frustrated by his minimal transfer budget during his Newcastle reign and while a bidding war with the powerful London club may not be feasible, a deal that sees Ritchie head to Bournemouth plus cash in exchange for Fraser could suit all parties.

Ritchie established himself as a Bournemouth hero during a three-year spell at the Vitality Stadium, playing a vital role in the Cherries' improbable rise from League One to the Premier League.

Despite the interest in Fraser, Bournemouth have no desire to sell the 25-year old as chairman Jeff Mostyn explained: "Ryan Fraser is a Bournemouth player. We just don't want anybody to leave the football club.

"Your prized assets are prized assets for a reason and we want to continue the momentum that we have achieved."

Any deal for Fraser will see his former club Aberdeen receive 25% of the financial windfall, making a player swap deal even more logical for Eddie Howe's side.

The south coast club have remained clear of the relegation battle in another solid season, although their assault on the top half of the table has come undone with two successive defeats.

After losing to Leicester and Burnley, Bournemouth will look to get back on track with an away fixture against Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.