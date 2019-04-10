Twitter Reacts After Cristiano Ronaldo Nets 125th Champions League Goal in Pulsating Ajax Draw

Ajax and Juventus played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in the first-leg of their Champions League quarter-final, with the tie finely poised ahead of the return leg in Turin.

The only quarter-final tie not to feature at least one English club pitted one of the favourites to win the competition in Juve against Real Madrid's conquerors in the previous round in Ajax, who were making their first appearance in at this stage since 2002/03.

Fans were determined to make the most of the occasion, despite reports of fan unrest prior to kick-off, with the atmosphere inside the Johan Cruyff ArenA rivalling any other across Europe.

aMe, writing in our Ajax live blog: The atmosphere is really ramping up and looking great in Amsterdam, isn't it great *puts in picture of a load of fans walking past a police van*



*Two minutes later*



Email into my inbox: Police have begun firing water cannon at fans — Ron Walker (@ronnabe) April 10, 2019

Loving this game already. Atmosphere is electric. Ajax all over Juventus and pinning them back in their own half ❌❌❌ #ajajuv — Stephan (@FootballGogme) April 10, 2019

The players of the home side responded well to the occasion, as Hakim Ziyech and Donny van de Beek both went close for the hosts in the first period.

Despite their strong showing in the opening 45 minutes, Cristiano Ronaldo, who was making his first appearance for Juventus since his hat-trick in the last round against Atletico Madrid, ensured the Serie A champions-in-waiting led at the interval with his 125th Champions League goal, courtesy of a powerful diving header.

Total goals scored in the Champions League:



Cristiano Ronaldo - 125



Wayne Rooney + Neymar + Sergio Aguero + Antoine Griezmann = 118



🤯 — bet365 (@bet365) April 10, 2019

JUVENTUS GET THE AWAY GOAL. IT’S CRISTIANO RONALDO.... Of course it is. Diving header. Very good cross from Cancelo. Tough blow for Ajax who have been playing well — Matteo Bonetti (@TheCalcioGuy) April 10, 2019

Ajax’s hard work in that first half completely undone by Ronaldo‘s clinical header just before halftime. I’m well aware that I am hugely biased, but name me a player that has more of an impact on a match than #CR7. I’ll wait — Brendan Dunlop (@Brendan_Dunlop) April 10, 2019

Instead of licking their wounds after the sucker-punch at the end of the first-half, Ajax wasted little time in responding.

David Neres provided the route back into the game, and in some fashion, as he cut inside to curl his effort - with his weaker right foot - beyond the reach of Wojciech Szczesny, cuing jubilant celebrations from the home fans.

David Neres' last 10 games



Seven goals

Goal in the Bernabeu

Equaliser against Juventus



He's still only 22 🔥#AjaxJuve #UCL pic.twitter.com/R49MXnMEAN — bwin (@bwin) April 10, 2019

What an equaliser by David Neres for Ajax against juventus. #AjaxJuve — regan walsh (@regan_walsh) April 10, 2019

With the game on a knife edge, Douglas Costa almost provided the game's third goal late on in with some individual brilliance of his own.

A solo run from the Brazilian, that left several Ajax players in his wake, ended with a fierce strike from a narrow angle that saw him strike Onana's left-hand post, that would've put Juve in a favourable position ahead of the second leg.

Douglas Costa what a goal that would’ve been — 🐵 (@ILikeUmtitties) April 10, 2019

Dammit! So close, that’s what Douglas Costa brings when on his game. Unlucky to hit the post with Juventus FIRST effort on goal in the second half... #AjaxJuve — Graeme Scott (@G_Juve87) April 10, 2019

Instead, however, it was honours even in Amsterdam after a pulsating first-leg, with Ajax and Juventus set to do battle in Turin in just six days time for a place in the semi-finals of this season's Champions League.