West Ham Eye Christian Kouame Signing to Double Up With Ambitious Edin Džeko Swoop

West Ham are looking to sign Edin Džeko and Christian Kouame this summer in a bid to provide Manuel Pellegrini with the firepower necessary to mount an assault on the Premier League top six.

The Hammers spent vast sums last summer to acquire Felipe Anderson and Andriy Yarmolenko, among others, but have still been left frustrated in their pursuit of breaking up the hegemonic power of England's six major clubs.

Question marks surround Pellegrini's current striker options, with the permanently injured Andy Carroll out of contract in the summer and the continued uncertainty around Marko Arnautovic, who tried to force through a move to China in January.

The east London club have been strongly linked with a move for Roma centre-forward Džeko, but now also want to add Genoa striker Kouame to their ranks, according to Calciomercato.

The Ivorian has found the net just four times this season but has won plaudits for his creativity and determination in a deeper role as Genoa look to stave off relegation.

Džeko has also struggled in front of goal this season, scoring just seven times in Serie A after netting on 45 occasions in the last two combined campaigns.

Each striker will demand a fee in excess of £20m, but those numbers are unlikely to scare off West Ham, a club that splurged £35m on Felipe Anderson to break their transfer record.

The Irons could face competition from Napoli for Kouame, though, after Carlo Ancelotti's side attempted to sign the 21-year old in January. Dzeko, meanwhile, is also wanted by Everton.

The Hammers have enjoyed a season of progression under Pellegrini, although consecutive defeats to Everton and Chelsea have left the club outside the top half of the Premier League as they prepare to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.