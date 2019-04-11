The 7 All-Time USWNT Leading Goalscorers

The United States Women's National Team (USWNT) has been a global leader in women's soccer for more than 30 years and has produced some of the best players in history. And, with the 2019 Women's World Cup tournament just around the corner, the reigning champions will be strong favourites to retain their crown.

Here's a look at all seven players who have scored 100 or more goals on USWNT duty...

Tiffeny Milbrett - 100 goals

DON EMMERT/GettyImages

USWNT Career: 1991 - 2006

Appearances: 206

Major Honours: World Cup (1999), Olympic gold medal (1996)

Milbrett was USWNT top scorer at the triumphant 1999 World Cup with three goals, including a brace during a 7-1 thrashing of Nigeria in the group stage of the tournament.

Alex Morgan - 101 goals

Ronald Martinez/GettyImages

USWNT Career: 2010 - present

Appearances: 160

Major Honours: World Cup (2015), Olympic gold medal (2012)

Morgan is a global superstar of women's football, having notably appeared on the cover of FIFA video games. She scored her century goal for USWNT against Australia in April 2019.

Carli Lloyd - 107 goals

Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

USWNT Career: 2005 - present

Appearances: 271

Major Honours: World Cup (2015), Olympic gold medal (2008, 2012), FIFA World Player of the Year (2015), Best FIFA Women's Player (2016)

At the peak of her powers, Lloyd scored a hat-trick in the 2015 World Cup final against Japan and was recognised as the best women's player on the planet by FIFA in 2015 and 2016.

Michelle Akers -107 goals

Doug Pensinger/GettyImages

USWNT Career: 1985 - 2000

Appearances: 155

Major Honours: World Cup (1991, 1999), Olympic gold medal (1996)

Akers was part of the very first USWNT squad back in 1985 and was the Golden Shoe winner at the inaugural Women's World Cup in 1991 - that year alone she scored 39 international goals.

Kristine Lilly - 130 goals

JOHN G. MABANGLO/GettyImages

USWNT Career: 1987 - 2010

Appearances: 354

Major Honours: World Cup (1991, 1999), Olympic gold medal (1996, 2004)

No one in the history of the USWNT has played more games than Lilly after a 23-year career that spanned as many as four different decades. Her record will probably never be broken.

Mia Hamm - 158 goals

DON EMMERT/GettyImages

USWNT Career: 1987 - 2004

Appearances: 276

Major Honours: World Cup (1991, 1999), Olympic gold medal (1996, 2004), FIFA World Player of the Year (2001, 2002)

Hamm remains one of the all-time legends of global women's football after becoming a household name in the 1990s. She was just 15 when she debuted for the USWNT in 1987.

Abby Wambach - 184 goals

Al Bello/GettyImages

USWNT Career: 2001 - 2015

Appearances: 256

Major Honours: World Cup (2015), Olympic gold medal (2004, 2012), FIFA World Player of the Year (2012)

Wambach debuted as many of the '99ers' were coming to the end of their careers, but eventually laid hands on her own World Cup in 2015. She broke Hamm's goal world record in 2013.