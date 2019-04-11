Burnley vs Cardiff City Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Team News and More

Cardiff City travel to Burnley this Saturday for a match that is likely to be scrappy - and probably not one for the footballing purists - but may just have a big say in who stays in the Premier League next season.

Neil Warnock's Bluebirds desperately need a win to give them any real chance of avoiding relegation, with the top flight's only Welsh side 18th in the table and five points off safety with six games to play.

Meanwhile, after a back to back wins, another victory would see Sean Dyche's side all but confirmed as safe for another season.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Dyche surpassed the milestone of 300 matches in charge of the Lancashire-based side last weekend and has secured 115 wins since he began managerial duties at the club.

Here's everything you need to know about this one.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 13 April 2019 What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 GMT Where Is It Played? Turf Moor TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Referee? Mike Dean

Team News

Steven Defour is the only definite absentee for the hosts and Dyche could name an unchanged side from the starting XI that beat Bournemouth on the road last weekend.

Squad players Peter Crouch, Aaron Lennon and Phil Bardsley are all doubtful.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Cardiff are still without key men Sol Bamba and Callum Paterson after both picked up season-ending injuries.





BURNLEY Heaton, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Wood, Barnes CARDIFF Etheridge, Peltier, Morrison, Ecuele Manga, Bennett, Gunnarsson, Arter, Murphy, Camarasa, Hoilett, Niasse

Head to Head Record

Burnley and Cardiff have played 84 games against each other in total, with both teams winning 29, drawing 26 of those encounters.

More recently however it's the Welsh outfit that has dominated, winning four and drawing 10 of the last 15 games.

Burnley have only beaten Cardiff once since 2007. The last time the two sides faced, in September of 2018, Burnley ran out 2-1 winners in a crucial away win.





06/04/2019 Bournemouth 1-3 Burnley 03/04/2019 Man City 2-0 Cardiff 30/03/2019 Burnley 2-0 Wolves 31/03/2019 Cardiff 1-2 Chelsea 16/03/2019 Burnley 1-2 Leicester 09/03/2019 Cardiff 2-0 West Ham 10/03/2019 Liverpool 4-2 Burnley 02/03/2019 Wolves 2-0 Cardiff 02/03/2019 Burnley 1-3 Crystal Palace 26/02/2019 Cardiff 0-3 Everton