Jordan Henderson Reveals Conversation With Jurgen Klopp That Led to Position Change Against Porto

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has revealed why manager Jurgen Klopp allowed him to play further forward against Porto in the Champions League this week, explaining that he actually approached the manager and asked him to consider it.

Despite being signed from Sunderland in 2011 as an attacking midfielder, Henderson has largely been used as a defensive holding player over the last 18 months, and the Reds' skipper has been keen to get back to a position he feels more 'comfortable' in.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Klopp actually apologised after the Porto game for using Henderson as a 'number six' for so long, insisting it was for the good of the team that he had been playing the deeper role.

"He obviously likes the [attacking] position and so it was my fault that for one and half years he was in a No.6 position… sorry for that! But we needed him there," the German coach said.

Having come off the bench to score against Southampton last Friday, Henderson grabbed his opportunity against Porto with both hands to prove that he can be a creative player.

"I don't think the manager had thought about it too much until I mentioned it to him. It was something that he said he would think about," Henderson is quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"The manager might not have seen me in that position too much. Obviously he'd seen the England games, I felt good in the England games playing in that position.

"I felt more comfortable and natural in that position, creating chances further up and doing what I enjoy doing. At the same time when I played No.6, I felt I've learned that position really well and if I need to play there I can do a job there."

It is the arrival of Fabinho that has freed Henderson up to be more attacking, with the Brazilian now making the defensive shielding position his own and arguably a more natural fit.

Charles McQuillan/GettyImages

After opening up a promising Champions League aggregate lead against Porto, Liverpool now turn their attention back to the Premier League title race when they face Chelsea on Sunday.