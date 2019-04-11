Juan Mata's Agent Confirms Contract Offer From Man Utd & Admits to Other 'Proposals' From UCL Teams

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has had an offer to extend his contract at Old Trafford which has made him 'very happy', but there are also proposals from 'Champions League teams' and the player's future is still not yet decided, according to his father (who is also his agent).

Mata is out of contract at United this summer and, as things stand, is on course to leave the club as a free agent after five-and-a-half years in Manchester.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Equally, the 2010 World Cup winner has been permitted to formally discuss his future with overseas clubs since January when he entered the final six months of his contract.

"Manchester United have offered to renew us, we are very happy," Juan Mata Sr. told Spanish radio station Cadena SER this week.

"But there are proposals from Champions League teams. Spain, maybe, but today is not the day to talk, it is not yet decided," he additionally commented.

The only thing that appears confirmed that is Mata would not join fierce rivals Manchester City or Liverpool out of respect to the United supporters who hold him dear.

Hi! Here is my latest post. One Hour Behind: ‘An exciting week’. https://t.co/gGVr925Hf5 — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) April 8, 2019

"[City] would not be the ideal option. here are two options that do not [appeal]: Liverpool and City. We have to respect the Manchester United fans, he is held very dear here," his father said.

One of the things that had been reported as holding up contact negotiations with United was the length of a proposed new deal. It has been said that the club were willing to offer a 12-month extension in line with Mata's age, but that the player was seeking two-year terms.

Whether that issue has since been resolved and is why Mata and his father are 'very happy' that United have made the offer to renew remains to be seen.

Juan Mata’s dad had to make sure Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola were kept apart when they ate at his Manchester restaurant 😂 pic.twitter.com/L7HkIIThUd — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 10, 2019

Mata has only started 13 Premier League games this season and hasn't scored in any competition since January. He recently missed games as a result of a hamstring injury and was an unused substitute in this week's Champions League clash with Barcelona.