Liverpool in Talks With Nike Over New Kit Deal Which Could Exceed Man Utd's Record Fee

Liverpool are in talks with Nike over a potential kit deal which could better the current Premier League record held by Manchester United in terms of value.

The Reds have been with New Balance since the start of the 2015/16 season, a deal which has brought in £45m each season. This is set to expire at the end of this season, however, and while the possibility of a renewal with New Balance remains on the table, the club have been entertaining other options, with Nike now emerging as the leading contenders.

David Rogers/GettyImages

According to ESPN, they are looking at a deal with that would eclipse the current English record held by Manchester United - a £750m 10-year deal agreed with adidas back in 2014.

In February, Liverpool's managing director Billy Hogan explained the club's stance, stating: “We are in conversation with New Balance and we are in conversation with others as well.

“(The kit deal) is an incredibly important partnership – not just for the financial support it delivers for the club but also from the distribution standpoint.”

It is understood that these 'other' companies have included both adidas and Puma, though Nike have emerged as the leaders of the chasing pack, with Hogan now confident the club can secure a deal in excess of their Old Trafford rivals.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

It must be said that New Balance retain a 'matching clause' in their current deal, allowing them to 'retain and extend' the current arrangement by matching a rival bid, though as of yet their willingness to meet such a lofty price is unknown.