Real Madrid to Let Gareth Bale 'Pick Next Club' After Informing Agent He Will be Sold

Real Madrid have been tipped to allow superstar winger Gareth Bale to 'pick his next club' as rumours continue to suggest the Welshman will leave the Bernabeu this summer.

Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, has once again this week asserted that his client remains 'happy' in Madrid, having already furiously denied the ongoing speculation earlier this season, but also refused to rule anything out when he commented, 'I can't predict the future'.

Bale, who will turn 30 in July, has been earmarked by the media as one of the players to be sold this summer as Real attempt to raise funds for a squad overhaul.

The latest claim from AS in Spain is that Barnett and fellow Bale advisor Luis Alonso met with Bernabeu official Luis Angel Sanchez on Monday to discuss the player's future.

It is alleged that Sanchez informed Barnett and Alonso at the 'cordial meeting' that Real plan to sell Bale, but that the club is grateful for his behaviour and attitude since joining in 2013.

Crucially, it was apparently said that, as a gesture of goodwill, Los Blancos will let Bale choose his next club, as long as the offers that come in from any suitors are 'more or less the same'.

At the Bernabeu where Gareth Bale is playing atrociously and is being whistled like crazy. Missed a one-on-one and has given the ball away countless times. Very awkward. pic.twitter.com/6eh76aHM7k — Felix Keith (@felixkeith) April 6, 2019

AS names Manchester United and Bayern Munich as the 'most interested' clubs.

Exactly how true that is remains to be seen. A number of reports in England at various times in recent months have noted that United are believed to have finally dropped their longstanding interest in Bale, while he doesn't appear to fit the profile of a Bayern transfer target.

The reigning German champions are expected to spend big money in the coming months, but as the already completed deals for defensive pair Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard show, they typically only target players who are much younger than Bale.

AS even pushes Bale towards United as a deal that could go 'hand in hand' with Paul Pogba swapping Old Trafford for the Bernabeu. But United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer declared just this week that he 'cannot see' the Frenchman leaving the club this summer.