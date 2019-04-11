River Plate Fan Got Legendary Tattoo to Show His Love and Then YouTube Completely Ruined It

Imagine if people could pull up highlights of your favorite team scoring against its rival just by looking at your tattoo.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 11, 2019

A River Plate fan came up with a genius idea, but then YouTube decided to act like some haters and now he looks a bit foolish.

It was a simple idea: Get the QR code of a YouTube video showing River Plate goals against Boca Juniors tattooed on his leg.

And, that part worked out just fine.

But then, YouTube shut down all the fun.

Now, the video that gets displayed because of his code is back up on YouTube, but it appears to be a different link, seeing as it was just posted April 10.

Maybe he could get the QR code altered slightly to pull up this video.

I mean probably not, but he has to have hope that somehow he can get more out of that tattoo besides 15 seconds of internet fame.

 

