Bayern Munich stars Robert Lewandowski and Kingsley Coman had to be separated by their teammates at training on Thursday after a fight broke out between the two players.

The pair are believed to have got into a heated exchange after comments from Lewandowski towards his French teammate, something which escalated at Bayern Munich's Säbener Strasse training facility.

German outlet Bild report that fists were thrown in the training ground brawl ahead of their league clash with Fortuna Düsseldorf on Sunday, prompting defenders Jérôme Boateng and Niklas Süle to break up the dispute.

Even with the Bayern Munich stars' intervention, both Lewandowski and Coman continued to try and fight each other at the club's closed training session.

Although manager Niko Kovač initially considered sending both players to the dressing rooms, he instead opted to keep both players involved for the remainder of training. It's added that the decision to allow them to continue training shocked the rest of the squad.

It's still unknown what was said which acted as the initial spark for the confrontation, but so far Bayern Munich haven't provided any comment about the incident.

The incident on Thursday has proved to be a black spot for Bayern Munich who were otherwise enjoying a successful week in their hopes of reclaiming the Bundesliga title.

Their 5-0 win in Der Klassiker moved them one point clear of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table with just six games left this season, including matches against the likes of RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt in the final weeks of the campaign.