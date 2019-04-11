Slavia Prague 0-1 Chelsea: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Blues Secure Crucial Away Goal

By 90Min
April 11, 2019

Chelsea took a big step towards a Europa League semi-final place as a late Marcos Alonso header was enough to give a below par Blues side the win in their first leg tie at Slavia Prague on Thursday night.

The hosts had the better of a quiet first half, but it was the Blues who came closest to breaking the deadlock through Willian's thunderous strike which crashed off the crossbar.

JOE KLAMAR/GettyImages

Eden Hazard was brought on just after the interval to try and bring a dismal game to life, and his arrival quickly raised the tempo, with Antonio Rudiger's volley forcing a smart save, before Willian dragged a good opportunity just wide.

Chelsea's winner came in the 85th minute when a wonderful Willian cross was powerfully headed home by Alonso to give the Blues their crucial away goal.

Here's our breakdown of this one.

CHELSEA


Key Talking Point


Chelsea got the job done tonight, but at their worst under Sarri, the Blues look like 11 players who are on totally different pages, and quite frankly appear as though they could not care less.

Their first half performance in particular was a chief example of that sort of display. Their opponents pressed them extremely high right from the off and they couldn't handle it, clearly having no plan b despite their passing being so poor.

Yes, Slavia Prague proved they are no mugs by getting passed Sevilla in the previous round, but the starting midfield three were virtually anonymous, meaning the front line had to live off scraps all evening.

Kepa Arrizabalaga put in an unconvincing performance, and players who should have been battling for their place in the Premier League team took no advantage of their opportunity whatsoever.


The West London side will need to seriously up their game if they want to give Liverpool a decent challenge on Sunday

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Kepa (5); Azpilicueta (6), Rudiger (7), Christensen (6), Alonso (4); Jorginho (5), Barkley (4), Kovacic (5); Pedro (5), Willian (7), Giroud (6).


Substitutes: Hazard (6), Kante (6), Loftus Cheek (5)

STAR MAN: Antonio Rudiger


At a time when it looked as if all those around him were panicking, the big German stayed calm on the ball ans relentlessly stopped any sniff of a Slavia attack.

Thomas Eisenhuth/GettyImages

Rudiger displayed maturity and even had a couple of chances to break the deadlock, showing his determination to make things happen for the Blues, unlike a number of his teammates.

His strength, pace and ability on the ball are to be admired, and he is fine defender who stepped up big time to help Chelsea navigate a potentially difficult evening in the Czech Republic.

Looking Ahead


Chelsea continue their quest for a top four Premier League finish when travel to leaders Liverpool on Sunday, before the return leg against Slavia next Thursday.

The Blues host strugglers Burnley the following Monday, before a trip to Old Trafford in a massive clash between two Champions League chasing sides against Manchester United on the 28th.

Slavia Prague will look to maintain their lead in the Czech first division when they host city rivals Sparta on Sunday afternoon.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message